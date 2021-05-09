Liga MX: The possible rivals of Club América in Liguilla

With the victory of Santos Laguna and the Rojinegros del Atlas, the Águilas del América already know their 3 possible quarterfinal rivals in the 4 possible scenarios that will be defined this Sunday night with the two remaining duels of the playoffs.

America can be measured against 3 possible rivals and of them, it is Atlas who is emerging as the most likely rival, since the crossing would take place in two scenarios.

Also read: Repechage Liga MX: The crosses of the Liguilla at the moment (LIVE)

The other two possible rivals are the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, which would result in two consecutive National Classics in Liguilla, something that has not happened since the 2006-07 season when they met in the semifinals for two consecutive tournaments.

The four possible scenarios:

If León and Pachuca win: Rival Atlas

If León and Chivas win: Rival Atlas

If Toluca and Pachuca win: Rival Pachuca

If Toluca and Chvias win: Rival Chivas

America also has pending accounts with Atlas for what happened in the regular phase, when they lost all 3 points due to improper alignment and if it were not for that, America would have finished leading the tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content