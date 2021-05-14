Liga MX: The players who would leave Tigres de la UANL for AP21

The UANL Tigers go through a restructuring that they have not had for more than 10 years, because now, without Ricardo Ferretti and without an officially defined coach, they are already beginning to assemble the team that will play the Apertura 2021 and its possible casualties.

Tigres, a team that could not qualify for the Liguilla, had one of its worst tournaments in the Ricardo Ferretti era and some of its players could follow the path of Tuca.

With the arrival of Florian Thauvin, two foreigners could leave the Institution, not only to open a place as a foreigner, but to lower salaries.

Luis Quiñones is one of the main players appointed to leave the club, however, they are waiting for a decision from the coach to take over the reins of the club, the same case as Jordan Sierra, another of the players who has not played a leading role in the club.

Francisco Meza, a Colombian defender, is also one of the candidates to leave the institution, as he ends his contract in December but could leave early.

Jesús Dueñas is another of the elements that has only a 6-month contract and its continuity or renewal is not guaranteed, since he would be asking for 3 more years of contract and in Tigres they only offer one.