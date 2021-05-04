Liga MX: The players who would leave Necaxa after the failure in the Clausura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa had a Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League to forget, last place in the general table, with a change of coach and with a series of players that the board itself is already thinking of removing from the team to make an important renovation of the squad and begin to build a team that is guaranteed to compete in upcoming tournaments.

According to information revealed by TUDN, Necaxa would have already defined the list of players who would leave the team for the 2020 Opening of the MX League, so the restructuring of the Rays would begin to be done soon to put together something interesting with a good preseason and reinforcements.

As detailed in the information, the players who would leave the team would be Ian González, Edgar Hernández, Unai Bilbao, David Cabrera, Jair Pereira, Martín Barragán, Kevin Mercado and Francisco Acuña among others.

After taking this into account, especially players like David Cabrera and Jair Pereira, they should look for a team as soon as possible so that the cleanup of the Necaxa squad can be developed and look towards the future of the club.

On the other hand, the board of Necaxa plans to present foreign investors on May 24 at the Assembly of Owners for two days after starting the preseason where the players will present themselves under the orders of Guillermo Vázquez.

