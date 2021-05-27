Liga MX: The players from León and Pachuca who will go to Puebla in exchange for Santiago Ormeño

Santiago Ormeño, Star forward and striker for the Puebla Strip in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, will change of scene for the following semester, as it will be acquired by Grupo Pachuca to reinforce one of the two clubs: León or Tuzos.

Ormeño, Puebla forward, will be sold for a significant sum of money and in addition, two Pachuca players will go to Puebla as part of the negotiation.

These are two players from the Tuzos Sub 20: José Castillo, left back and Jesús Hernández, attacking midfielder.

Both are indisputable starters in the U-20 team, which finished second in this tournament, so they aim to be an important part of the first team as they gain experience, since neither has made their debut in Liga MX.

Although everything indicates that Santiago Ormeño will arrive at the Fiera to strengthen the lead, this situation has not yet been defined and the Mexican also has the opportunity to reach Pachuca.

