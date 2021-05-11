Liga MX: The Players Chivas would use as a bargaining chip to strengthen themselves

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara were eliminated in the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League by the Tuzos del Pachuca, but despite the disaster, everything indicates that Victor Manuel Vucetich they will stay in the team and they are already thinking about the players they would use to use them as bargaining chips to reinforce the squad.

According to information revealed by Fernando Cevallos, the Chivas board of directors has more than clear the continuity of Vucetich in the team and they already have thought about how to assemble the squad for next season and the players who will leave to be able to exchange them for other footballers of the Liga MX.

As detailed in the information, the list of players is extensive and although not all of them left the team, they consider that they may be attractive to other teams in the Liga MX market.

Chivas Vucetich stays … They will seek reinforcements with exchange of players … Offers will be heard for: Chicote, Madueña, Charal, Ronaldo, Huerta, Molina, Mier or Pollo and Mayorga. (They will NOT all go out but they are the ones with whom they would seek to have exchanges). – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) May 11, 2021

According to the source, the players in question would be Jesús Molina, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alejandro Mayorga, Hiram Mier and among those already mentioned as César Huerta, ‘Nene’ Beltrán, ‘Chicote’ Calderón and José Madueña.

“Vucetich stays… They will look for reinforcements with exchange of players… Offers will be heard for: Chicote, Madueña, Charal, Ronaldo, Huerta, Molina, Mier or Pollo and Mayorga. (They will NOT all go out but they are the ones with whom they would seek to have exchanges). ”, Cevallos revealed on Twitter.

