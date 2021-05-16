Liga MX: The painful Message of Milton Caraglio after the defeat of Atlas VS Puebla

Milton Caraglio, forward of the Rojinegros del Atlas, published a painful message on social networks, after being eliminated against La Franja del Puebla in the second leg of the quarterfinals in the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla.

Caraglio, through his social networks, thanked the support of the Atlas fans, the effort of his teammates and all the members of the coaching staff who made a great effort to get where they did.

“Everything is part of the process, it hurts, yes and a lot, but we will come back stronger and more eager than ever. Thanks to my teammates for their effort and to the fans for their support. We will continue with the illusion of achieving great things together. @atlasfc. ”, published Caraglio.

Caraglio played 17 games in the current Clausura 2021 with Atlas, with which he could only score one goal, accounting for 80% of the minutes.

With this, Puebla qualified for the semifinals waiting for the rivals in that phase, while Atlas says goodbye to the dream of being a champion and will rest and then start the preseason.

