Liga MX: The numbers available for Florian Thauvin

The stellar reinforcement of the UANL Tigres, Florian Thauvin, is already in Nuevo León to be presented with the UANL Tigres and join the Felinos preseason towards Apertura 2021.

Thauvin, French reinforcement, has not yet designated the number he will use in the following semester and will have some ‘flashy’ to choose from.

Florian Thauvin has used numbers 17, 14, 24, 20, 10, 26, 15, 11 and 12 in his career in France and in the Premier League.

In Tigres, the free numbers that you could choose are:

7 (Egidio Arevalo last to use it) 8 (Jordan Sierra carries it, candidate to leave) 9 (Eduardo Vargas last to use it) 24 25 (Jürgen Damm last to use it) 26 (Luis Quiñones last to use it)

