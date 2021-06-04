Liga MX: The ‘new’ Pumas uniform for the 2021 season is filtered.

For this Opening 2021 the Pumas of the UNAM They have new reinforcements, new goals and a new uniform to release, the same that would have been leaked on social networks.

In social networks, the portal Todo Sobre T-shirts leaked images of what would be the new T-shirt for the University team.

As is customary, the home shirt will be white and will have the gold shield again, however, a collar has been added, which gives it a touch of elegance.

Last season, Pumas wore the blue triangle shield in the middle of the jersey, which would change for this season.

It will wear the legend ‘Made in quarry’ with last season’s sponsors and the Nike Brand on the chest.