Liga MX: The negative record that Chivas is close to equaling this Guardians 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara tied one goal against Santos Laguna in the last Liga MX match this Guardianes 2021 and with this result, they reached their seventh draw in the tournament, with 12 games played and are on the way to breaking their own record of draws .

It was in the Apertura 2010 when Chivas managed to tie in 10 games that tournament commanded by Real ‘Güero’ and this Guardians 2021, Chivas could equal that negative figure with 5 games to play.

Also read: Cruz Azul willing to sell Orbelín Pineda, they await an offer

Only two victories, seven draws and three defeats are Chiverío’s numbers this semester and with 5 rivals on the calendar, the fans are waiting for the team to recover in order to qualify within the first 12 places.

Chivas, if they tie 3 more games, would hardly enter the playoff zone, unless they achieve the two remaining victories, as they are currently in 15th place with one game less.

Chivas’ remaining rivals are Cruz Azul, Rayados, Xolos, Atlas and Tigres.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content