Liga MX: The millionaire condition to be fulfilled by Toluca FC to reinforce itself with Leo Fernández

The Red Devils of Toluca are still very interested in being able to reinforce themselves with the Uruguayan midfielder Leo Fernández of the UANL Tigres for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, however he would have to put a significant amount of money for him.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena, Toluca would have to put in around 9 million dollars to be able to hire Leo Fernández and convince the Tigres to let him go.

As detailed in the information, the Tigres would have received an offer of seven million dollars for the MLS player, so Toluca would have to go with more money, which is what the cats want for the Uruguayan.

For now, Cruz Azul and Club América are also very interested in Leo Fernández and La Maquina could be the closest to taking him, since Miguel Herrera wants Orbelín Pineda and they could take him as an exchange.

For now, despite the fact that Miguel Herrera would take it into account in his project, Leo Fernández and the club itself would look for a way out for him to have more game and get a significant slice of money from him since he has a market.

