Liga MX: The message of Tigres and Rayados for the reopening of Stadiums

After the Nuevo León secretariat announced the reopening of the stadiums, Rayados del Monterrey and the UANL Tigres joined forces to send a message to the fans, after more than a year of the closing of the venues.

In social networks, the two clubs in the north of the country sent a joint message in which they announced the return to the States and some measures that should be taken.

“Dear fans, the time has come!

Almost 13 months ago we were forced to close our doors to protect you and protect us all from an invisible enemy. Our stadiums stopped vibrating with your breath. Come that time we have missed you enormously. You are the most important part of the football party and we are very happy because we will meet again soon.

The state government authorities have already determined that you will be able to return to the University and BBVA stadiums, and that together we can enjoy the games again. Both clubs have been preparing to receive you from Saturday April 10th and Thursday April 15th, and we are doing so in compliance with the strict sanitary protocols indicated by the health authorities and the Liga MX.

We all wanted to go back to the stadiums, we want to vibrate with you in the stands, but we invite you not to lower your guard and to follow all the measures we will request in both stadiums, because all of them are designed to take care of your health and safety. Welcome back to the stadium! “Was the message from the clubs.

The Tigres vs América will be able to count on fans, while Rayados will have to wait until the duel against Atlético Pantoja in the Concachampions and in the League, on April 18 they will face Pachuca, already with the fans in the Stadium.

