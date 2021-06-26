Liga MX: The message of the Tigres Club to Florian Thauvin and Gignac for their call to the Olympic Games

Winger Florian Thauvin and forward André Pierre Gignac stole their glances at the MX League, after confirming their presence with the France selection in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

After the news, the UANL Tigers have congratulated the French offensive with an emotional message wishing them the best in their participation in the Olympic tournament with the French national team.

Through Twitter, the group of cats released a video of the moments that both European elements have experienced during the institution’s preseason for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“The U and the #PerfilTigre will roar in Tokyo! We proudly wish our French selections @ 10APG and @FlorianThauvin every success!” They wrote.

It should be noted that Florian Thauvin and André Pierre Gignac will debut with the French National Team at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games facing the Mexican selectionto next July 22.

