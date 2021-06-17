Liga MX: The jewel of the Mexican National Team that would arrive free of reinforcement this summer

The Tuzos del Pachuca They will release the soccer player from the quarry and National team of lower categories, Bruce El-Mesmari, 19-year-old left winger of the Sub 20 of the Hidalgo team, as he ends his contract this June.

El-Mesmari, who spent 6 years in the lower ranks of the Tuzos, will put an end to his stage with the Pachuca team and his destiny would be in the MLS, where he has 3 offers.

According to reports, the player seeks to go to Europe as soon as possible, so he has not yet decided on the offers in the MLS.

El-Mesmari has been in Tuzos since the U13 and last season, in the U20, he played 11 games, 8 of them as a starter and scored 4 goals.

Bruce could sign with any team for the Apertura 2021, as Tuzos will release him for the following season.

