Liga MX: The incredible reason why Pumas will not retain Facundo Waller

The UNAM Pumas lost against the Club América Eagles in the match on day 17 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, so the team led by Andrés Lillini was eliminated and they will not even be able to be in the playoffs. Faced with this situation, the cats are already thinking of structuring the squad for the next season and for more problems, Facundo waller will not continue for an incredible reason.

According to information revealed by the Sniper, Pumas does not have the finances to buy the player, however, the intention is to extend the assignment, but as this was already known, the central point and the reason why they will not retain Waller is another.

Also read: Celia Lora poses without clothes and shows off her charms in a suggestive photo

Colonia, the team that owns Facundo Waller’s letter, would not accept to extend the loan because it has not even received the first payment of the first loan by the Uruguayan midfielder from Pumas, so the days in Liga MX are numbered.

ITURBE does not leave PUMAS due to any indiscipline, there is no such thing, it leaves because its CONTRACT ends, that easy: https://t.co/kWe2EP01px – The Sniper (@franco_record) May 5, 2021

In the present Clausura 2021 with the Pumas, Facundo Waller participated in the 17 games as a starter, where he started 14 of them, scored a goal and has at times shown himself as a very useful footballer, since before the need, he played as a left back a part of the tournament.

At the moment, in Pumas they are already moving to see how to arm the squad for the next season and make a more competitive team and get back into the Liguilla, one where until recently, they played a final against León .

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content