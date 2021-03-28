Liga MX: The hottest photos of Mafershof, the ‘daring’ fan of Pumas

Maria Fernanda, better known on social networks as Mafershof, is an influencer, collaborator of “Cascareando”, a loyal fan of the Pumas of the UNAM, surprised the world by opening his exclusive content account “Only Fans”.

With just over 85 thousand followers in InstagramMafer usually pampers his fans with daring photos and when who want to see much more of the girl, you can subscribe to his page for as little as $ 10 a month.

Within this platform, the beautiful influencer and partner of the Youtuber; Paquideus, has more than 100 publications and around 19 thousand followers, consecrating its success on this platform.

Mafer originally from Mexico City, has had the opportunity to know the house of the UNAM Pumas thanks to the media and social networks, the same way she met her partner and with whom she enjoys the passion generated by the soccer.

