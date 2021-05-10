Liga MX: The historic mark that Nahuel Guzmán achieved with Tigres after losing to Atlas FC

The UANL Tigres were eliminated from the playoffs against the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, so they will not play the Mexican soccer league. However, despite the elimination, Nahuel Gumzán, goalkeeper of the felines, reached an important mark with the royal team.

Los Tigres, through their official networks, shared that Nahuel Guzmán tied Juninho as the foreign player with the most matches in the UANL team in all competitions with 328, placing himself as a historic player with the felines after the Atlas match.

Read also: Matches for today Sunday, May 9; Repechage Liga MX, LaLiga and more

“@PatonGuzman tied Juninho as the foreign players with the most official matches played with Tigres (328).”, Shared the Tigres.

Nahuel Guzmán, in the present Clausura 2021 with the Tigres, played 18 games where he conceded 21 goals and managed to keep his clean sheet five times.

The Rojinegros del Atlas beat the UANL Tigres 1-0, with a score by Julio Furch, becoming the first team classified in the Liguilla of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament via Repechage.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content