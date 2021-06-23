Liga MX: The friendly matches that Cruz Azul will have in preseason

The Cruz Azul Machine, current Liga MX champion, already has the planning for the pre-season friendly matches towards Apertura 2021, where it will face 4 teams before the start of the new season of the First Division.

Cruz Azul, before the start of the Apertura 2021, will be measured in friendly matches in both Mexico and the United States and the tour will begin against Toluca Sub 20 in Avandaro on July 2.

After this, he will travel to the United States where he will face Los Tuzos del Pachuca and Austin FC on July 7 and 10 respectively.

Thus, on July 18 they will face the Lion in the Champion of Champions match, which will take place in the United States.

On July 22, the Apertura 2021 will start and in the first days, the Machine will not be able to count on its Selected players.