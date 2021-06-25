Liga MX: The friendly matches that Chivas will have in the preseason

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, has already defined the friendly matches for the preseason, in search of a good preparation prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX and will be measured against four teams before the start of the season in the First Division of Mexican soccer.

Chivas will be measured against four teams from Liga MX in this tour of friendly matches prior to Apertura 2021 and they are the Tigres de la UANL, Rayos del Necaxa, Rayados de Monterrey and Los Tuzos del Pachuca.

Guadalajara will play these four games in a period of three weeks, beginning on Saturday, June 26 at 10 in the morning where they will face Necaxa.

Later, they will play against the Tigres on July 7 at 7 in the afternoon, for four days later, on July 11 at 4 in the afternoon, they will face the Rayados de Monterrey of Javier Aguirre.

Finally, they will close their preseason against Tuzos del Pachuca on July 15 at 8:00 p.m., in order to end their preseason and arrive in the best possible way at the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

