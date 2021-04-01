Liga MX: The forwards who would leave Club León after this 2021 Guardians Tournament

The box Lion from the coach Ignacio “Nacho” Ambriz in Liga MX, he would be getting rid of his three forwards due to his lack of goal and irregularity, at the end of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Emmanuel Gigliotti, Jesús Godínez and Nicolás Sosa, add about 30 days without seeing action with the Panzas Verdes and have not added a goal, so the three would be leaving the team at the end of the tournament.

Emmanuel Gigliotti played his last match on March 2, in the defeat of his team against Puebla, playing at the moment 7 games of which 3 were as a starter and has added 309 minutes without scoring a goal.

The Uruguayan Nicolás Sosa accumulates 4 games, of which only 1 has been as a starter, adding 76 minutes without scoring. While Jesús Godínez has been the one with the least regularity, playing in 5 games to add 72 minutes without scoring a goal.

After this irregularity in the Club León attack, Víctor Dávila and Joel Campbell have charged the team’s offense with five goals, something that has weighed on the club since the departure of José Juan Macías.

