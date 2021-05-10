Liga MX: The footballers who would play their last game with León and Toluca FC

Club León and the Red Devils of Toluca disputed the pass to the Clausura 2021 league of the MX League on the Nou Camp court in the match corresponding to the repechage phase where several players from both teams would be playing their last minutes with both clubs.

On the part of León, Argentine striker Emanuel Gigliotti ends loan with La Fiera and everything seems that they will not renew their loan and will not make their purchase option valid, so the striker would return to the same Toluca, a box they are facing in the play-off.

In turn, the Uruguayan Nicolás Sosa was not considered in the entire tournament by Ignacio Ambriz and would go out on loan so that he has regularity, minutes and confidence and returns with the Lion with a better rhythm and a higher level.

For his part, in Toluca, goalkeeper Alfredo Zaldívar would not continue in the team as he was a substitute for Luis García in the goal, so they would look for a way out, in addition to that from the Red Devils they are already looking for a goalkeeper for next season and Names like Gil Alcalá and Nicolás Vikonis have already sounded.

Finally, Rubens Sambueza ends his contract after this tournament and would leave the scarlet team since he would not want to renew, because on more than one occasion, he has shown his desire to return to Club América.

