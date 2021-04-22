Liga MX: The five players who were most devalued in Mexican soccer

The pandemic has caused several Mexican teams to have millionaire losses and the players have not been exempt from that, since, the latest update of the specialized portal, Transfermarkt, revealed to Liga MX players that they have been devalued.

Given the lack of minutes, age or the drop in level, they have been factors for these players to see their value in the market decrease. For that reason, we review the five players who have lowered their value the most.

Guido Pizarro / Tigres (3.5 million euros)

The Argentine midfielder is in the Top 5 of the players that have been devalued the most. The 31-year-old’s moment is not the best, so he dropped 1.5 million euros in the last update.

Víctor Guzmán / Club Pachuca (4.5 million euros)

The Tuzos attacker missed Clausura 2021, due to an injury that took him to the operating room. Despite returning in good time, the Mexican suffered a drop in value of 1.5ME.

Vincent Janssen / Rayados (4.5 million euros)

The Dutch attacker has failed to consolidate with Monterrey, alternating ownership under the orders of Javier Aguirre. The 26-year-old striker had a loss of 1.5 million euros.

Brian Lozano / Santos Laguna (5 million euros)

The Uruguayan missed much of the previous tournament and it is a fact that he will not see activity this Clausura 2021, which has caused his value to be one of the most devalued footballers with 2.5 million euros.

Leo Fernández / Tigres (5 million euros)

He went from being one of the figures with Toluca to being completely erased from Tigres with Ricardo Ferretti. The lack of minutes has been reflected in its value, losing 2.5 million euros.