Liga MX: The five Mexican players who have appreciated the most

Several of the players who got the ticket to Tokyo 2020, have been revalued in recent months, Their performances with their teams have caused an increase in their value according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.

With the update made by the portal in Liga MX, we review the five players who have increased their value the most, a list that is headed by the Pachuca team, one of the teams that has worked best in the Basic Forces.

Alexis Vega (4.5ME)

The Chivas striker, who was awarded as the best pre-Olympic player, has increased his value by 2.1 million euros, in six months.

Kevin Alvarez (3ME)

The Pachuca side has been one of the players who has increased his value the most. At the age of 22, Álvarez has earned a starting position in Pezzolano’s team, for which he has increased 2.2 million euros.

Orbelín Pineda (7ME)

The midfielder emerged in Gallos has become a figure with Cruz Azul, which has caused him to revalue with 2.2 million euros.

Erick Aguirre (6ME)

Given the lack of left backs in Mexico, the Pachuca player has become one of the best in that position, not for nothing increased his value of 2.5 million euros.

Johan Vasquez (5ME)

The growth that the central defender has had since his arrival in Pumas, makes him the Mexican player that has appreciated the most by increasing 3 million euros.

