Liga MX: The first words of Iván Vázquez Mellado with the Club León shirt

The Mexican goalkeeper Iván Vázquez Mellado, new reinforcement of the Esmeraldas de León within the MX League, made known his opinion on his signing for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

It is part of the process, I do not come to take the opportunity away from young people, it happened to me many times. Things are very clear and I know what I’m coming for, he accepted the challenge they offered me, seeking to contribute my good attitude and experience “, were the words of Vázquez Mellado.

The experienced goalkeeper spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he assured that he does not manage to take the position of any young man and that he knows well that he is behind Rodolfo Cota and Alfonso Blanco in the Panzas Verdes.

Iván Vázquez Mellado spoke about his arrival at @clubleonfc. “I wasn’t thinking about retirement, I don’t feel like retiring, I feel like I can compete. I feel good physically. I’ve always given myself 100% on the court, I’ve always been a professional, that’s why I’m still active.” pic.twitter.com/8amzZrxiDV – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 22, 2021

Iván Vázquez Mellado came to León from Juárez FC in an emergent way, after the injury of Alfonso Blanco and the call of Rodolfo Cota to the National Team, seeking to fill that gap in the champion of champions and the start of the MX League.

