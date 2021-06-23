Liga MX: The first words of Fabián Castillo as a reinforcement of FC Juárez (VIDEO)

The winger Fabián Castillo has addressed the fans of the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez with an emotional message, after confirming that he is a new reinforcement of the institution towards the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

“Hello friends from Juarez, I am Fabián Castillo, I am very happy to arrive at this club, I am very sure that we will be braver than ever,” he said.

Los Bravos de Ciudad Juárez will be the third team that winger Fabián Castillo will defend during his time in Liga MX, after his time with Los Xolos from Tijuana in two stages and White Roosters of Querétaro, registering 13 goals and six assists in three seasons.

It should be noted that the Colombian offensive has reported to the preseason of the Ciudad Juárez Braves to put himself under the coach’s orders Ricardo Ferretti, ahead of the first preparation games.

