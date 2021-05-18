Liga MX: The feeling of Pavel Pardo after the elimination of Club América against Pachuca

Pavel Pardo, Club América midfielder, expressed his feelings after the elimination of the Águilas against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga Mx.

Pardo, on his official Twitter account, stated that even though the goal was not met, the effort of the América players on the field against a very good team like Pachuca should be admired.

Read also: Liga MX: Club América would sell three foreign figures for the 2021 Apertura

“Great game! It was crazy and although we did not get a pass to the semis, we go with our heads up, the identity of the club was demonstrated and they fought until the last moment. Solari’s @ClubAmerica is exciting. See you next tournament, we’re on 14! ”, Expressed Pardo.

Great game! It was crazy and although we did not get a pass to the semis, we go with our heads up, the identity of the club was demonstrated and they fought until the last moment. Solari’s @ClubAmerica is exciting. See you next tournament, let’s go to 14! ⚽ – Pavel Pardo (@ pavelpardo8) May 17, 2021

With all this, in his first season in Mexican soccer, Santiago Solari put América in the quarterfinals, after finishing the regular Clausura 2021 tournament in second place.

For the next tournament, there is talk that Solari will have the chance to build the squad to his liking, work in a preseason and put together a project with more time in the team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content