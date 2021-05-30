Liga MX: The emotional video of Cruz Azul facing the return game against Club Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine has once again begun to excite the millions of fans who dream of a new Liga MX title on social media, ahead of the second leg of the final against Santos Laguna.

Through Twitter, the celestial team released the video where they showed the moments they lived in the privacy of the dressing room before, during and after the first leg held in the TSM stadium.

“It’s not just another final … Let’s all go together for the goal. # Break it,” they wrote.

It’s not just another final … Let’s all go together for the goal. # Break it pic.twitter.com/423uJimiVf – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 30, 2021

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine arrives at the second leg to be held in the Aztec stadium with a slight advantage in the global scoreboard against Santos Laguna, in search of the new Liga MX champion.

ALL TOGETHER. AS ALWAYS. To give everything on the court. # Break it pic.twitter.com/M3KPY2NKDL – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 30, 2021

