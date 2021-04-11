Liga MX: The emotional message of Miguel Layún after the victory of Rayados against Toluca FC

The Rayados de Monterrey defeated the Diablos Rojos del Toluca two goals to one in the match on day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, where Miguel Layún he celebrated his victory in style on a complicated field.

Miguel Layún, through his social networks, highlighted the triumph of Rayados in a very complicated field such as Toluca, to obtain three points again and stay very close to securing the Liguilla.

“LET’S GO FUCK !! Great triumph on a very complicated court !!! Great bastards @Rayados. ”, Layún published on the networks after the meeting.

With this result, Rayados, led by Javier Aguirre, reached 25 points, after reaching seven victories in this tournament, plus four draws and only two defeats.

For its part, Toluca remained in eighth place with 19 units, after adding five victories, four draws and five defeats.

