Liga MX: The emotional message of Carlos Hermosillo after the Cruz Azul title

After the title obtained by the Blue Cross After 23 years of waiting, several personalities from the football field spoke out on social networks; However, the fans expected special one, that of Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image.

The celestial legend, who was the last to bring ‘The Machine’ to glory, spoke on social networks regarding the victory of his loved ones’ team, noting that they were 23 years of waiting, 23 years in which they endured mockery and in those who stayed on the shore.

“How can I not be happy: 23 years without being a champion, 23 years of staying on the shore, 23 years of teasing, 23 years of players coming and going, 23 years of technicians who come and go, 23 years without a project, without continuity to a campus, 23 years of deception, more than happy, thanks ajua “

– Carlos Hermosillo (@ CHermosillo27) May 31, 2021

Likewise, Hermosillo uploaded a video on his social networks thanking the players and Juan Reynoso for the great work, showing his joy for the ninth league title for the celestial team.