Liga MX: The emotional message of Antonio Valencia prior to Querétaro vs Santos in the playoff

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will face Santos Laguna in the match corresponding to the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the TSM field where Antonio valencia, reinforcement of the Queretanos for this season, published an emotional message days before the game.

The ‘Tren’ Valencia, in its official social networks, highlighted the great teamwork that all Querétaro players have done to reach the playoff against Santos Laguna and have one more opportunity and thus enter the Liguilla.

“I will always be proud of you family. @Club_Queretaro. ”, Antonio Valencia posted on his official Twitter account.

This Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX Antonio Valencia has played 14 games where he has managed to score a goal and gave an assist, playing 78% of the total minutes.

Querétaro ranked 12th in the Liga MX Clausura 2021 ranking, adding a total of 21 points after six wins, three draws and eight losses.

