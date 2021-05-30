Liga MX: The emotional message from Jerry Flores to Cruz Azul prior to the return final vs Santos

Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Flores, a former Cruz Azul player, sent an emotional message to La Maquina prior to the grand final back against Santos Laguna to be played on the Azteca Stadium field, after those led by Juan Reynoso won the 0-1 victory in the TSM.

In an interview offered by the newspaper AS México, ‘Jerry’ Flores assured that he wants this championship as much as any other Cruz Azul fan and hopes that they will achieve it against Santos Laguna, in addition, he made a call to the fans prior to the final.

“I ask the fans that we must support Cruz Azul this Sunday from where we have to be and well, first, God, I have a lot of faith that Cruz Azul is going to be champion,” he said.

“Many people want this championship, many people waited a long time, for me it will be a joy to the fullest. In the first leg, I screamed, laughed and today many other feelings, it is very different, I think it feels more outside than running on the court, today I feel more like being champion, “added Jerry Flores in a talk.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

