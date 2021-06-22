Liga MX: The emotional farewell message from Miguel Layún to Rayados de Monterrey

Miguel Layún, reinforcement of Club América for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, said goodbye to the Rayados de Monterrey with an emotional message through his official social networks.

Layún, through a video published on his official Twitter account, said goodbye to the La Pandilla team and thanked for these years that he was in Monterrey, not only for his sporting achievements, but for everything he lived with his family while in the club.

“I didn’t want to finish this chapter in my career without saying goodbye! Thanks Monterrey! ”, He published next to the video where he elaborates much more on his thanks to the Rayados.

Miguel Layún returned to Liga MX with Rayados de Monterrey after concluding his European adventure, where he played 89 games in all competitions, registering seven goals and nine assists.

With La Pandilla Layún he won a Liga MX title, a Copa MX and a Concacaf Champions League.

