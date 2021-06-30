Liga MX: The emotional farewell message from Fernando Aristeguieta to Mazatlán FC

Forward Fernando Aristeguieta has become one of the sensations in the Liga MX transfer market, upon confirmation of his arrival at the Puebla Strip as his new booster for him Opening tournament 2021.

After the news, the 29-year-old Venezuelan attacker has manifested himself on social networks to dedicate a few words of farewell to the fans, the squad and the management of the Mazatlán FC team.

“Today I say goodbye to a city that treated us extremely well, and that saw my daughter born. Thanks to all Mazatlecos for their love and closeness. Thanks to all the people who make up the Mazatlán FC organization.”

“And finally, I also want to thank all my colleagues for a year full of good experiences and learnings of all kinds. Goodbye, Mazatlán,” he wrote along with a photo with the colors of the gunboats.

Forward Fernando Aristeguieta closes his stage with Mazatlán FC, after playing 31 of the 34 games in the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX, being the scorer of the first goal in the history of the institution and the kraken stadium.

