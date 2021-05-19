Liga MX: The emotional farewell message from Club Tigres to Miguel Mejía Barón (VIDEO)

The UANL Tigres have announced that the members of the coaching staff Miguel Mejía Barón, Hugo Hernandez, Guillermo Orta Y Juninho They will no longer be part of the institution for the Liga MX Apertura 2021 tournament.

Through Twitter, the group of cats has addressed the now former members of the club with an emotional farewell video, where they broadcast the best moments of their stays in the northern sultana, accompanied by the following message.

Read also: Liga MX: Aké Loba could leave Rayados to reach MLS

“We are grateful for the work performed at the institution by Miguel Mejía Barón, Hugo Hernández, Guillermo Orta and Juninho. Success in their future projects!” They wrote.

Miguel Mejía Barón, Hugo Hernández, Guillermo Orta and Juninho join the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti as the casualties within the UANL Tigres, facing the 2021-2022 season in Liga MX.

Read also: Liga MX: Fausto Pinto puts ‘pressure’ on Cruz Azul prior to the match vs Pachuca