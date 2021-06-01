Liga MX: The emotional celebration of Eugenio Derbez and Franco Escamilla after the Cruz Azul title

After having raised Cruz Azul the championship of the MX League after 23 years of waiting, the comedians Eugenio Derbez Y Franco Escamilla, Loyal fans of the team emotionally celebrated this title through their social networks.

No luck, no curse. There are only eggs and getting up whenever things don’t go the way you expected. What a f *** ing Cruz Azul “, was the message from Franco Escamilla.

Read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

Both comedians shared the video of their celebrations on their social networks, where they could be seen how they exploded with happiness in their celebrations after the final whistle, showing their happiness and love for this institution.

Eugenio Derbez has shown his affection for Cruz Azul so much that he made it clear in his character as “Ludovico” in the “Peluche Family”, where he shows his passion for this institution in each episode of the program.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

For his part, Franco Escamilla is not far behind with his passion for the team by wearing the shirt whenever he can and in the sets of his program “Tirando Bola” a jersey appears on one of the walls.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content