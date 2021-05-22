Liga MX: The detail that separates Jonathan Benítez from reinforcing the Pumas

The UNAM Pumas are already preparing the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League after not even qualifying for the playoff of the competition and would have already closed their first reinforcement for the following season Jonathan Benitez from the Palestinian.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo in Super Deportivo, the Pumas have already closed the loan of the Argentine winger from the Palestino team for the following season.

As detailed in the information, the Pumas would have agreed to a loan for one year of 300 thousand dollars with a purchase option of one million dollars, however, there is a detail to be closed for the arrival of Jonathan Benítez.

In that sense, the detail that remains to be closed is that of the agreement with the player’s agents for differences that will not hinder his arrival since Benítez’s arrival in Pumas is practically a fact.

It should be noted that Benítez had his best season in his career, playing 28 games and scoring 10 goals. The Argentine player has had an extensive career in his country and in Chile, the league in which he has played since 2014.

