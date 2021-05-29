Liga MX: The detail that separates Jesús Corona from reinforcing Chivas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara seek to reinforce the goal for him Opening Tournament 2021 Y Ricardo Peláez I would have already spoken with Jose de Jesus Corona to become one of the Herd’s reinforcements. However, everything would depend on the result in the final of Clausura 2021.

According to information from Mediotiempo, “Chuy” Corona He wants to reinforce Guadalajara, but the move would only take place if Cruz Azul manages to defeat Santos Laguna in the final and is crowned champion of the Clausura 2021.

In the event that the Machine does not manage to beat the Warriors in the final, the transfer from Corona to Chivas could be complicated, since they would have to negotiate different aspects with the club and the player.

The intention of the Herd and the goalkeeper is that he arrives to be the holder in the framework for a year, and then stay to work in the institution in some position.

In the event that José de Jesús Corona arrives in Guadalajara, the “sacrificed” would be Antonio Rodríguez, since Raúl Gudiño would remain as the team’s substitute goalkeeper.

