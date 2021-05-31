Liga MX: The detail that prevents the renewal of Rubens Sambueza with Toluca FC

The Red Devils of Toluca want to keep the midfielder in the team Rubens Sambueza ahead of the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament, due to his great performance despite being a veteran footballer.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena, Sambueza and Toluca are negotiating the renewal of the player but a small detail would be blocking everything for the following season.

As detailed in the information, the years that Sambueza wants to renew are not those expected by the club and therefore they would be in that push and pull to see if they reach an agreement.

Everything would seem to indicate that Rubens wants more than a year on his contract but the Red Devils will have other plans for the midfielder, due to his age and he would be thinking of hiring younger players.

Rubens Sambueza in the present Clausura 2021 was the leader in assists of the tournament with six and also scored a goal in 16 games played, accounting for 89% of the minutes.

