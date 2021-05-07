Liga MX: The data that excites Puebla in the face of the Liguilla

The Puebla Strip is waiting to meet its rival in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, after directly accessing the Liguilla directly after finishing in third place in the general table.

Precisely, this is the data that excites the Sweet potatoes facing the start of the “big party”, since the last title of MX League they got was after entering the League as third of the general table.

In the 1989-90 season, the Strip managed to enter the great celebration of Mexican soccer after finishing third overall, scoring 46 points as a result of 17 wins, 12 draws and 9 losses.

In the Liguilla, Puebla eliminated Correcaminos from the UAT in the quarterfinals, the Pumas from UNAM in the semifinals and the Leones Negros from the U of G in the final, with an aggregate score of 6-4.

On this occasion, the Enfranñados still have to wait to find out who their rival will be in the quarterfinals, after the 2021 Clausura Repechage duels are played this weekend.

