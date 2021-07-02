Liga MX: The culprit that Leo Fernández is not a reinforcement of Toluca FC for the Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca dreamed of signing the Uruguayan midfielder Leo Fernandez for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League, which will finally stay in the UANL Tigres under the orders of Miguel Herrera who apparently would not take it into account at first, but good performances by the Uruguayan player could help him to be considered as assiduous way.

However, Toluca was very interested in Leo Fernández and the Uruguayan player himself was also seriously considering the possibility of returning to the Red Devils for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, however, one person did not want him to leave the Tigres for the next tournament.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena, Leo Fernández’s representative was not and is not very interested in the Uruguayan leaving the Tigres for the 2021 Apertura and therefore moved his strings so that the player would not go to Toluca, then that it will be reported that the footballer himself had already communicated with Hernán Cristante’s coaching staff.

As detailed in the information, the fact that several more teams got in the middle of the negotiations for their possible return to Nemesio Diez further complicated the situation and therefore Leo will not play at least the following semester in Toluca.

The other teams that sounded like Club América, Cruz Azul, FC Juárez, Pachuca, Xolos and Toluca himself, the only one that had an agreement with the player, was the scarlet squad, so the names of these teams, getting into In the middle of the negotiations and hindering it, they complicated everything.

Leo Fernández has only played 25 games with the Tigres, where he has scored two goals and has given 4 assists. For his part with Toluca he played 14 games and scored 8 goals and gave 3 assists.

