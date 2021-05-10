Liga MX: The crosses of the Guardians League 2021 were defined

The Liguilla of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League was defined with the victory of Pachuca against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and with this, Cruz Azul, América, Puebla and Monterrey already know their rivals from the repechage.

Los Tuzos del Pachuca ended the possibility of a National Classic in Liguila, because with Chivas 4-2, they were left out and they will be the ones who face Club América.

The Liguilla will be played this Wednesday and Thursday and although the days and times of the matches are not known, these are the quarterfinals, Puebla vs Atlas being a curious match, as there are two teams that do not usually reach the Semifinals and one of them will succeed.

This is how the quarterfinal crosses were:

Cruz Azul vs Toluca

America vs Pachuca

Puebla vs Atlas

Monterrey vs Santos

