Liga MX: The call for Atlas FC for the repechage match vs Tigres UANL

The Rojinegros del Atlas will be measured this Saturday against the UANL Tigers in the match corresponding to the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Jalisco Stadium field, where the ‘Zorros’ team announced the players summoned for this match by coach Diego Cocca.

The Atlas, through its official Twitter account, announced the players that Cocca will have available to beat Tigres and achieve the pass to the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, encouraging the fans for this duel that will be played in the field of Jalisco.

“BY THE HAND OF EVERYONE WE WILL ACHIEVE IT! @PERDURAMX IS ALSO WITH US! #LlegamosJuntos. ”, Shared the Atlas in their networks along with the list of players eligible for the meeting.

The Atlas will have a full squad to face this game especially in the offensive part, where Renato Ibarra, Julio Furch, Milton Caraglio and Javier Correa appear as the main offensive weapons to look for the ticket to the big party of Mexican soccer against the most successful team of the last decade as Tigres.

The Atlas reached this phase of the playoffs in seventh place by adding 25 points, while the Tigres entered this phase with 23 points, equaling Chivas and Pachuca but having worse goal difference.

