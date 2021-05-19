Liga MX, the best in the American continent, affirms Guillermo Almada DT of Santos Laguna

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, filled Mexican football with praise by ensuring that Liga MX is the best in the entire American continent, in the run-up to the semifinal match against La Franja del Puebla.

In an interview granted to La Octava Sports with Carlos Albert, Almada indicated that Liga MX is undoubtedly the best on the continent, due to the level of entertainment and the number of players participating in the tournament.

In addition, he added that many high-level Mexican footballers, who can go to Europe, do not do so because of the economic issue and that helps the league to be good in terms of the quality of the games.

“I have no doubts that it is the best league in all the Americas (on Liga MX). If they had continued to participate in the Copa Libertadores, more than one Mexican team would have already won it. ” declared.

“Especially because of the level of entertainment, because of the category of Mexican players that there are, that many do not go to Europe and because of the foreigners who are on the front line,” he added.

