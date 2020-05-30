(Photo: Special)

After several weeks of uncertainty, it seems that the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) and the club managers were able to reach an agreement with the Ministry of Health of the Government (Ssa) so that Roll the ball again on the Mexican courts.

And it is that according to Álvaro Navarro, vice president of the Braves of Juárez, the start of the tournament Opening 2020 would be next July 17thalthough he mentioned that the matches will be sin fans in the stands. This was said on Friday afternoon through a video conference call:

The date that the Federation just gave us half an hour ago is that the tournament starts on July 17, it is an official date, it is very good news. To date it seems that it will be behind closed doors, it is not official, the clubs are pushing to see what we can do, but it is most likely behind closed doors “, However, so far neither Liga MX nor any team has announced official resumption of activities and start of Opening 2020

In a matter of his team, Álvaro Navarro mentioned that with the possible resumption date of the league, se will cite their players sooner than expected, on June 8 to start the preseason:

It was adjusted, instead of citing the campus on June 15, we are talking so that it is cited on June 8. That part is important for planning, the preseason, what are we going to do, but it already gave us an idea of ​​when to cite the players and when the tournament starts

It is worth mentioning that Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out a few days ago that the Liga MX It can only be held in those squares that they have an epidemiological traffic light that allows the development of the sport.

The suspension of Closing 2020 occurred after the celebration of day 10, being América against Cruz Azul, in an Azteca stadium without fans, the last match played due to the health alert due to the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), which so far has left the country 84,627 infections registered and 9,415 dead, according to the updated report from Ssa.

Finally, on May 22, by mutual agreement between the leaders of the Liga MX, said contest was canceled without a champion team, although many considered that it should have been given to the Blue Cross by remaining as leader of the Table with 22 points, with seven dates to be disputed.

More information in development

