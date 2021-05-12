Liga MX: The amount Chivas would have to pay to sign Efraín Álvarez

LA Galaxy player Efraín Álvarez, It is in the sights of Chivas to reinforce itself for the Apertura 2021, as revealed by the Portal Goal. Chivas would be looking to reinforce the club’s midfield and the 18-year-old Mexican is on the radar.

Although the same source assures that there has not yet been contact by the player, in Chivas they would be analyzing his possible arrival but his high cost would be an impediment.

The player still has a contract and his cost of 12 million dollars would separate him from Chivas, however, Galaxy and Chivas could negotiate a loan for the player, which would be agreed by both parties.

Álvarez has played 33 meetings with the LA Galaxy First Team, where he has only been able to score one goal, however, he has shown great qualities, which caught the attention of Chivas.

Chivas has already finished their participation in the Guardianes 2021, so they are 100% focused on the planning of the new tournament in which Victor Manuel Vucetich will surely continue to lead the team.