Liga MX: The 2021 Guardians repechage crosses were defined

In the absence of a game for the end of the regular phase of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, those classified for the Liguilla and Repechage are already defined and the only thing left to do is to know the team that will stay with the 12th place, which could be Querétaro or Pumas.

However, the match between Pumas vs Club América will not move any repechage crossings or those classified to Liguilla and the matches that will define the last 4 classified to the Liguilla are already known.

With the tie between Puebla and Santos Laguna, the Strip secured third place in the tournament and Santos Laguna will have to play the repechage after finishing 5th in the Classification.

This is how the repechage crosses were: Santos Laguna vs Gallos / Pumas León vs Toluca Atlas vs Tigres Pachuca vs Chivas The results of Day 17 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament San Luis 1-5 Pachuca Necaxa 1-5 Atlas Juárez 1-0 Toluca Cruz Azul 1-1 Xolos Chivas 0-0 Tigres León 2-1 Gallos Blancos Monterrey 1-0 Mazatlán Santos Puebla Pumas América (Pending)

