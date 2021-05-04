Liga MX: Televisa, the ‘big winner’ in broadcasts of Liguilla matches

The Big Mexican Soccer Party is in the prelude to start, because after the definition of the Repechage This weekend, everything will be ready for the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Closing 2021 of the MX League, matches where Televisa It has been the big winner in terms of classified teams, as they have the rights to 7 of the 12 clubs currently installed in the playoffs.

Although some of those 12 clubs are shared with TV Azteca, Televisa has tied Cruz Azul and Club América in Liguilla; in addition to La Franja del Puebla, which they will share with the stories of Christian Martinoli and Luis García; leaving fourth place for Fox Sports with Rayados de Monterrey.

Also read: Liga MX: Dates and times of the 2021 Clausura Repechage matches

Televisa has the exclusive broadcasting rights by open television of Cruz Azul, Club América, Tigres, Toluca; in addition to sharing Puebla, Atlas and Chivas with TV Azteca.

Fox Sports has exclusive broadcasting rights for Rayados de Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Tuzos del Pachuca; sharing the rights of Gallos Blancos with Imagen Televisión.

TV Azteca kept the rights to Chivas, Atlas and Puebla, all three shared with Televisa.

Fox Sports, the big winner in Repechage matches with the transmission of three games

Despite the fact that Televisa has more presence in terms of the clubs that have their broadcasting rights in this postseason, Fox Sports was the great winner of the Repechage phase, as it will broadcast 3 of the 4 matches exclusively.

Atlas vs Tigres by Televisa and TV Azteca Santos vs Gallos by Fox Sports León vs Toluca by Fox Sports Pachuca vs Chivas by Fox Sports This is how the television rights of the 12 teams are distributed in the postseason (Liguilla and Repechage) Cruz Azul. TELEVISA Club America. TELEVISA Puebla. TELEVISA / TV AZTECA Rayados Monterrey. FOX SPORTS Santos Laguna. FOX SPORTS Club León. FOX SPORTS Atlas. TELEVISA / TV AZTECA Pachuca. FOX SPORTS Chivas. TELEVISA / TV AZTECA Tigres. TELEVISA Toluca. TELEVISA Querétaro. FOX SPORTS / IMAGEN TV

Also read: Club América: Santiago Naveda launches a threat prior to the Liguilla