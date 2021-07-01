Liga MX: Televisa came out winning in the distribution of matches in the 2021 Opening Calendar

The Official Calendar of the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX was uncovered this Wednesday during halftime of the match of Mexico vs Panama, so there are already dates and times for the 153 matches of the regular phase that will start on July 22 with the match between White Roosters of Querétaro and Eagles of America club.

With the distribution of dates, the distribution between the television stations was ‘balanced’ again, but with a slight advantage for the company of Televisa, TUDN, which brought 60 games to its screens, 29% of the programming of the regular phase of the tournament of the Liga MX.

Also read: Aimée Mackiee, the hottest photos of the ‘escort’ of the Mexican National Team

In second place is TV Azteca, with 41 games (19%) and Fox Sports and Claro Sports took one game less, who share their broadcasts.

TV Azteca continues with its traditional ‘Botanero Friday’, so those of the Ajusco will continue with their ‘stellar’ card during the beginning of the weekends, a strategy that has given them good results.

In the fourth step was IZZI, the only system that does not share its rights with other television stations and which was left with 12 games, remembering that they broadcast Chivas and Tigres from the UANL.

In the last step was Imagen TV with Gallos de Querétaro, in addition to ESPN with Atlético San Luis, who will broadcast 8 games per network.

This is how the broadcasting rights of the teams in Liga MX were distributed: Club América: Televisa Atlas: Televisa and TV Azteca Atlético San Luis: ESPN Cruz Azul: Televisa Chivas: Televisa, TV Azteca and IZZI. FC Juárez: Televisa and TV Azteca. Club León: Fox Sports Mazatlán FC: TV Azteca Rayados: Fox Sports Necaxa: Televisa and TV Azteca Pachuca: Fox Sports Puebla: TV Azteca and Televisa Gallos: Imagen TV and Fox Sports Santos Laguna: Fox Sports Tigres UANL: Televisa Tijuana: Fox Sports Toluca: Televisa UNAM: Televisa

Also read: Mexican National Team: Henry Martín and Guillermo Ochoa are excited about a medal in Tokyo 2021