Liga MX: Técnico will debut as champion at Clausura 2021

The semifinals of Closing 2021 being defined and with it, the surprise that we will see an unprecedented coach in Mexican soccer be crowned after Javier Aguirre’s elimination.

So much Nicolas Larcamón, Guillermo Almada, Juan Reynoso and Paulo Pezzolano have been in the Liga MX for a short time; however, they have come to refresh the deck of coaches in Mexico.

Of the four that remain, it could be said that the most experienced is Guillermo Almada, who has already played the league three times with Santos Laguna, where he needs to take that definitive step.

For their part, Reynoso and Pezzolano already know what it is to play the Liguilla; however, they had never reached these instances since Larcamon was at his first ‘Big Party’