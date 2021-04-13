Liga MX: Technical ‘candidates’ available to relieve Pablo Guede in Xolos de Tijuana

Xolos de Tijuana made the dismissal of the Argentine coach official today Pablo Guede, after losing against Mazatlán FC in the match of day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, so the border team is already in search of its replacement and there are a series of candidates ‘available’ for the bench.

In addition to the names of Antonio Mohamed and Miguel Herrera as the main names to arrive at Xolos, Robert Dante Siboldi, former Cruz Azul, Rafael Puente Jr, Álex Diego and Diego Alonso are without work and could be natural candidates to arrive in Tijuana.

Robert Dante Siboldi

After falling to Pumas in the semifinals of the Apertura 2020, Siboldi left Cruz Azul after making a great first phase in the regular tournament, but the 4-0 in the second leg ended up condemning him. However, Siboldi already knows what it is to win in Liga MX since he won the title with Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2018.

Diego Alonso

Alonso has already managed Pachuca and Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX. With the Tuzos Alonso he won the MX League and a Concacaf Champions League as with the Rayados. He was recently fired from Inter Miami in MLS and is out of work.

Rafael Puente

Rafa Puente won promotion with Lobos BUAP to the First Division and shortly after he was dismissed. Later he directed Querétaro and Atlas, leaving the Rojinegros after the Clausura 2020.

Alex Diego

Álex Diego has only directed 15 games in the maximum Mexican soccer circuit, precisely with the Gallos de Querétaro in the past Apertura 2020.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the Xolos de Tijuana are still in playoff spots in 11th place with 16 points.

