Tijuana v Santos Laguna – Closing Tournament 2020 Liga MX | Jam Media / .
Almost 3 months after the pandemic in Mexico intensified, and after the cancellation of the Clausura 2020 Tournament and any sporting event, there are Liga MX clubs that have elements infected by coronavirus among their ranks. Every week most of the groups have been updating the situation of cases by Covid-19, since it is planned to start the contest on July 17th.
Last Saturday the squad of Green Bellies of the Lionn reported two positive cases, being a first team player and a staff person. For its part, the set of Chivas de Guadalajara reported a contagious item with no symptoms.
In the midst of the pandemic, Mexican Soccer has had several positive cases of COVID-19. ? ⚽️ ?? https: //t.co/b6vbq4pDCe
– MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) June 7, 2020
Regarding the club of Pumas, the cats reported two cases, one in the first team and asymptomatic, and the second is a footballer from the women’s club who did present the symptoms. It should be noted that in Blue Cross The case of a staff person was also reported.
On the other hand, teams such as the Águilas del América, the Tuzos del Pachuca, Rayados de Monterrey, Tigres UANL, Puebla, San Luis, Tijuana and FC Juárez will start with the relevant tests during the course of this week. Regarding the whole of the Red and Black of the Atlas, through their social networks they reported that they have no cases in the institution.
Toluca v America – Opening Tournament 2019 Liga MX | Manuel Velasquez / .
The only squads that have not manifested in this regard are the Red Devils of Toluca, Rayos del Necaxa and Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. These teams still do not send their report of possible cases or the dates of when or how the corresponding exams will be carried out.